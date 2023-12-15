Parliament Intruder's House Searched Day After Smoke Scare In Lok Sabha

Neelam is among the six people facing terror charges in parliament breach case.

The Haryana house of Neelam Azad, the only woman among the five arrested for breaching parliament security, was searched by investigating agencies late last night, her mother said on Friday.

Around five officials searched the house in Jind for 10-15 minutes, said Saraswati Jind, Neelam's mother. They noted down the phone numbers of all members of the family but did not take away anything from the house, she said.

"They searched all rooms on both floors. They did not take anything. What will they get from us? We are poor people," she said.

She said her son has gone to Delhi to meet Neelam, but has not been allowed yet.

Asked what she feels over what her daughter did, she said, "The kids are worried. They are educated, but still unemployed. They may have taken a wrong step, but even the government is at fault - they are providing jobs. What else will the children do?"

Neelam is among the six people facing terror charges after two of them got into the Lok Sabha and let off thick yellow smoke from canisters that they smuggled in.

She and Amol Shinde were arrested while protesting outside the parliament and Sagar Sharma and D Manoranjan were caught inside Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The alleged mastermind, Lalit Jha, surrendered before the police a day later.

The sixth accused, Vicky Sharma, was detained along with his wife for letting them stay at their Gurugram house, but was later allowed to go.

Neelam and his associates, who face the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), have been remanded to seven days' custody of the Delhi Police.