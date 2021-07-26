Government Reaches Out To Opposition To End Parliament Stalemate

Home Minister Amit Shah is meeting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, sources said.

No business has been conducted in the Monsoon session of parliament after the Pegasus spyware scandal erupted on July 18.

With NSO -- the vendor of the Israeli military-grade software -- declaring that it only supplies the software to "vetted governments", the opposition parties have demanded an explanation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress has sought the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue and an investigation against PM Modi.

Even today, Rajya Sabha was adjourned as opposition MPs shouted slogans and held protests at the Well of the House with placards.

Lok Sabha ran for nearly 30 minutes taking up some questions during the Question Hour when Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings till 2 PM amid continuous din.

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu has expressed concern that due to the disruptions, 90 members of the House are being denied opportunities to raise issues of public importance even after their notices were admitted.

These issues included shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, time bound completion of vaccination, unemployment due to continuing pandemic, hike in petro-prices, alleged attacks on the freedom of press, and the situation in Lakshadweep.

On Thursday, Trinamool Congress's Rajya Sabha member Dr Santanu Sen was suspended from the House for the remaining part of the Monsoon Session for snatching IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's statement on the Pegasus affair and flinging them amid uproar.