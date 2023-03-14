Budget Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 pm

The second leg of the ongoing Budget Session will continue till April 6.

Lok Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks.

On Monday, the second leg of the Budget session of Parliament resumed after a month-long break. The Parliament was adjourned till 2 pm shortly after it reconvened this morning.

There was a ruckus by the Opposition after Leader of the House Piyush Goyal sought an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his statement in London.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Budget Session:

Mar 14, 2023 11:14 (IST) Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 pm



Mar 14, 2023 11:08 (IST) Opposition Set To Corner BJP On Adani Issue



Leaders of 16 opposition parties on Tuesday met in the Parliament complex and decided to step up their demand for a JPC on the Adani issue.

The government's offensive against Rahul Gandhi over his democracy remarks in London also came up for discussion at the meeting held in the chamber of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, sources said.

Among the parties which attended the meeting include the Congress, DMK, CPI-M, JDU, RJD, NCP, SP, SS (Uddhav), AAP, CPI, JMM, IUML, MDMK, NC, VCK and Kerala Congress.