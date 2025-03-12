Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: In the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will present a Bill for establishing " Tribhuvan" Sahkari University, to declare the same as an institution of national importance.
Union Sarbananda Sonowal will move that the Bill to provide for the responsibilities, liabilities, rights and immunities attached to carriers with respect to the carriage of goods by sea and for matters connected therewith or related thereto be taken into consideration.
In the Rajya Sabha, the discussion will centre on the working of the Ministry of Railways. Minister Samik Bhattacharya will raise the discussion on the working of the Ministry. On Wednesday, Parliament passed the Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024, with the Rajya Sabha approving it.
The proceedings today come after two days of disruptions during proceedings as the DMK and other opposition parties created an uproar over the three-language policy, with the MK Stalin-led party alleging Hindi imposition by the Centre.
Nirmala Sitharaman Misleading House: Congress MP On Language Row
Congress MP K Suresh slammed Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her statement in parliament, saying that she was absolutely wrong and misleading the house.
On the three-language policy, Congress MP K Suresh said, "Our stand is already clear. Tamil Nadu is promoting Tamil, and they don't want to give more importance to Hindi."
Sitharaman on Tuesday lashed out at the DMK over its opposition to the three-language policy, accusing the MK Stalin government of creating a "political mess" in Tamil Nadu and denying children their "right to learn."
Speaking in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said, "New Education Policy actually says learn in your mother tongue till class 5th, if possible till 8th even better till intermediate that's what NEP says but they (DMK) want to imagine it is imposing Hindi."
Rajya Sabha To Discuss Functioning Of Rail Ministry
In the Rajya Sabha, the schedule for discussing the working of the Ministry of Railways is mentioned.
Minister Samik Bhattacharya will raise the discussion on the working of the Ministry. On Wednesday, Parliament passed the Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024, with the Rajya Sabha approving it. The bill seeks to amend the Railways Act 1989 and is intended to enhance the power of the Railways Board and enhance the functioning and independence of the body. Lok Sabha had already given its nod to this Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 last year.
Other Bills On Lok Sabha's Agenda
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move that the Bill further to amend the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act, 1948, as passed by Rajya Sabha, be taken into consideration.
Amit Shah To Move Bill To Establish Tribhuvan Sankara University
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will present a Bill -- for establishing "Tribhuvan" Sahkari University -- in the Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to establish the Institute of Rural Management Anand as a University to be known as the "Tribhuvan" Sahkari University and to declare the same as an institution of national importance.
The university will impart technical and management education and training in the cooperative sector, promote cooperative research and development and attain standards of global excellence therein to realise the vision of "Sahkar Se Samriddhi" and strengthen the cooperative movement in the country through a network of institutions.