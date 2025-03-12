Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: In the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will present a Bill for establishing " Tribhuvan" Sahkari University, to declare the same as an institution of national importance.

Union Sarbananda Sonowal will move that the Bill to provide for the responsibilities, liabilities, rights and immunities attached to carriers with respect to the carriage of goods by sea and for matters connected therewith or related thereto be taken into consideration.

In the Rajya Sabha, the discussion will centre on the working of the Ministry of Railways. Minister Samik Bhattacharya will raise the discussion on the working of the Ministry. On Wednesday, Parliament passed the Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024, with the Rajya Sabha approving it.

The proceedings today come after two days of disruptions during proceedings as the DMK and other opposition parties created an uproar over the three-language policy, with the MK Stalin-led party alleging Hindi imposition by the Centre.

Here are the Live Updates from the Parliament's Budget Session