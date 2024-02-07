Budget Session Updates: 'Modi 3.0 Will Strength Foundation Of Viksit Bharat', Says PM In Rajya Sabha

New Delhi:
Budget Session Updates: PM replies to Motion of Thanks to President's address in Rajya Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a scathing attack on Congress using West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on differences in the INDIA bloc over seat-sharing and said he prays that the opposition party is able to secure 40 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said his party wants to achieve "Viksit Bharat by 2047".
The Prime Minister said that President Droupadi Murmu in her address spoke about India's potential, strength, and bright future and thanked her for address to the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament.
The Prime Minister had given reply to the debate on the motion of thanks in Lok Sabha on Monday.
Here are the live updates on the Parliament's Budget Session:
- In next 5 years, you can generate electricity at home and sell
- Yuva startups number will reach lakhs
- Tier-2 and 3 cities get new identities with startups emerging from there
- In next 5 years, public transport will be transformed
- Next 5 years will see poor and middle class get fast transportation modes, bullets trains, expansion of Vande Bharat
- There will be Made in India semiconductors
- Today, the country imports energy needs for lakhs and crores. We will reduce our dependency on such imports.
- The money saved (from reducing imports) will go to the farmers
- My guarantee is the poor will continue to get free treatment of up to 5 lakh, 80% discount medicines will continue, Kisan samman nidhi will continue, pucca house scheme will continue, nal se jal yojana will continue, toilets will be built.
- We will not slow down the progress.
- Our third term isn't far. Some people call it Modi 3.0
- Modi 3.0 will strength the foundation of viksit bharat
- Our focus in the last 10 years was on ensuring basic facilities
- From improving ease of living, we will move to improve quality of life
- When we say 25 crore have come out of poverty, they make logicless arguments like why are we giving free ration to 80 crore
- Even when a sick person gets discharged, doctors say give them this food and that.
- It doesn't take a long time for a middle classes to fall into poverty if just one issue crops up in the family.
- I was a Chief Minister for a long period. So I understand regional aspirations. just like Digvijaya Singh.
- Some people here understand everything.
- In 10 years, UPA used all its powers to do what not in Gujarat. But I don't have the habit of crying. We struggled through that. We didn't use to get appointments of (central) ministers.
- Once during a natural disaster, I requested the PM to visit but he went for another programme in south. He said they will check out from the air.
- My mantra has been we can do India's development through state's development
- Competitive cooperative federalism is the need of the hour
PM Modi accuses Congress of destroying PSUs
- The BSNL that you destroyed is now moving towards made-in-India 5G and 4G
- You spread so many confusions about HAL, today it is doing record manufacturing.
- Statements were made about LIC, the way was same - spread rumours to destroy companies.
- There were 234 PSUs in 2014. Today, there are 254.
- Sold? Which arithmetic do they follow?
- Most PSUs today are giving record returns. Investors are moving towards PSUs today.
- In last one month, 2X jump in BSE PSU Index
- 10 years ago, PSU net profit was 1.25 lakh crore. After 10 years it is 2.5 lakh crore
- PSUs net worth have increased from 9.5 lakh crore to 17 lakh crore
PM Modi on Backward Class students
- In higher education. SC student admissions increased 44%, ST by 65%, OBC by 45%,
- When adivasi and backward children become doctor or engineer, a new environment will be created. Our ambition is to solve these basic issues
- I feel pity on you.
- Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas - this is Modi's guarantee, not just a slogan
PM Modi on President Droupadi Murmu
- For the first time in the country, NDA made an adivasi woman the President
- Yours wasn't an ideological opposition. You made someone who went from BJP the candidate (for President). Your opposition was against an adivasi woman.
PM Modi on Backward Caste
- SC, ST, OBC in J&K were not given their rights for 7 decades
- Article 370 (I am not spekaing about how many seats we will win) was repealed. Only then, SC ST OBC got those rights that other citizens have been getting
- They did not have Forest Rights Act, Prevention of Atrrcities Act. We repealed Article 370 and gave them the rights
- Valmiki community was not given domicile facilities.
- Local Self Government OBC reservation bill will be passed in Lok Sabha tomorrow.
- They left no stones unturned to defeat Babasaheb's ideology. They were not prepared to give Bharat Ratna to Babasaheb. It happened when BJP came to power.
PM Modi on Jawaharlal Nehru
- I remember Nehru ji a lot these days
- I quote Pandit Nehru's letters to Chief Minister: "I dont like reservations and especially in jobs. I am against any step that promotes inefficienty"
- Nehru ji used to say that if SC ST OBC get reservation in jobs, government work standards will fall.
- He had even stopped recruitment. If they got jobs then, and went ahead with promotions, they would have reached here.
- What nehru ji said has been pathhar ki lakeer for Congress
- Your mindset can be understood through such examples
- We want to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047.
- No place for 20th century mindset, it cant make India a viksit bharat.
- Congress is suddenly speaking about caste. But if had they need, they should look into their own history.
- If Babasaheb wasn't there, I wonder if SC ST would have been given reservation
- Their mindset is not new, it has been like this since then
- Why was the country angry with Congress? Why did the people get so angry? It's not because I said so. It's the fruit of what they had sown.
- I am not saying anyone is bad. When people have said it, why I need to say it?
- In 10 years, we brought the country to no. 5 and Congress wants to preach about economy
- The Congress never gave full reservation to OBC, general quota.
- They never gave Bharat Ratna to BR Ambedkar, but to their own families
- Congress leaders and their ethics shave no guarantee, and they want to question Modi's guarantees
- The Congress that has murdered democracy, toppled elected government dozens of times, chains democracy behind the bars, tried to lock down the media, tried to break the country
- Now they are giving statements to break North and South.
- This Congress is preaching about democracy and federalism?
- They have left no stones turned to break the country over language
- They allowed terrorism to thrive, left Northeast in backwardness, made maoism a big challenge, handed over land to enemies, stopped modernisation of armed forces
PM Modi on Congress
- In a democracy, you have the right to speak and we have the responsibility to hear
- A party has gone outdated more than one can think
- So they outsourced their functioning
- Such a big party that has ruled for decades has to see such a fall
- I am not happy that this has happened. I feel pity
- In old parliament, attempts were made to stifle the PM's voice
- I kept hearing each word of yours.
- Today too, you have come prepared to not hear a thing
- But you can't suppress my voice. The country's citizens have give power to this voice
- The challenge you received in West Bengal that Congress won't cross 40 (seats). I pray you can save that
- It was the compulsion of some people to criticise
- Special thanks to Mallikarjun Kharge
- I have hardly felt such joy in Lok Sabha
- I was pleased with the fact that Mallikarjun Kharge spoke at length
- I wondered how he has the freedom to speak so much
- Then I realised 2 special commanders were not there
- Mallikarjun Kharge made use of this opportunity
Budget Session LIVE Updates: Parliament Budget Session extended by a day till February 10
The ongoing Budget Session of Parliament has been extended by a day till February 10.
The last session before Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year was started with the address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of two Houses on January 31. It was earlier to be concluded on February 9.
While announcing the extension in the Lower House, Speaker Om Birla said, "Honorable Members, Honorable Minister of Parliamentary Affairs has proposed that the 15th session of the 17th Lok Sabha be extended till Saturday, 10 February 2024 to dispose of the necessary government business."
In Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar also extended the session for one day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha in the second half today.
General discussion on the interim budget 2024-25, and the interim budget on Jammu and Kashmir 2024-25 is to be started in the Rajya Sabha after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address.
Congress MP Manish Tewari given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss India-China border situation.
- Union MoS, Danve Raosaheb Dadarao will make a statement regarding status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 37th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel on 'Import of Coal - Trends and issue of self-reliance (2022-23)' pertaining to Ministry of Coal.
- A general discussion on the Union Interim Budget 2024-25, and the Interim Budget on Jammu and Kashmir 2024-25 is also to be started in the Upper House today after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address.
- Apart from this, as per the List of Business in the House for the day, Rajya Sabha MPs Harnath Singh Yadav and Ram Nath Thakur will lay on the table, a copy of the statement showing action taken by the government on 62nd Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing on the action-taken by the government on the Observations/Recommendations contained in the Fifty-Third Report on 'Demands for Grants (2023-24)' of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (Department of Fisheries).
- MPs Satish Chandra Dubey, and Dr Ashok Bajpai will lay on the table, a copy of the following reports of the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (2023-24): Thirty Ninth Report of the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (2023-2024) on "Regulation of Weights and Measures with specific reference to Dispensing Machines at Fuel Stations" pertaining to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Consumer Affairs); and Fortieth Report of the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (2023-2024) on "Transforming Fair Price Shops" pertaining to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Food and Public Distribution).