Budget Session Updates: 'Modi 3.0 Will Strength Foundation Of Viksit Bharat', Says PM In Rajya Sabha

Budget Session Updates: PM replies to Motion of Thanks to President's address in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a scathing attack on Congress using West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on differences in the INDIA bloc over seat-sharing and said he prays that the opposition party is able to secure 40 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said his party wants to achieve "Viksit Bharat by 2047".

The Prime Minister said that President Droupadi Murmu in her address spoke about India's potential, strength, and bright future and thanked her for address to the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament.

The Prime Minister had given reply to the debate on the motion of thanks in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Here are the live updates on the Parliament's Budget Session:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Feb 07, 2024 15:35 (IST)

In next 5 years, you can generate electricity at home and sell

Yuva startups number will reach lakhs

Tier-2 and 3 cities get new identities with startups emerging from there

In next 5 years, public transport will be transformed

Next 5 years will see poor and middle class get fast transportation modes, bullets trains, expansion of Vande Bharat

There will be Made in India semiconductors

Today, the country imports energy needs for lakhs and crores. We will reduce our dependency on such imports.

The money saved (from reducing imports) will go to the farmers



Feb 07, 2024 15:27 (IST) My guarantee is the poor will continue to get free treatment of up to 5 lakh, 80% discount medicines will continue, Kisan samman nidhi will continue, pucca house scheme will continue, nal se jal yojana will continue, toilets will be built.

We will not slow down the progress.

Our third term isn't far. Some people call it Modi 3.0

Modi 3.0 will strength the foundation of viksit bharat

Feb 07, 2024 15:24 (IST) Our focus in the last 10 years was on ensuring basic facilities

From improving ease of living, we will move to improve quality of life

When we say 25 crore have come out of poverty, they make logicless arguments like why are we giving free ration to 80 crore

Even when a sick person gets discharged, doctors say give them this food and that.

It doesn't take a long time for a middle classes to fall into poverty if just one issue crops up in the family.

Feb 07, 2024 15:13 (IST)

I was a Chief Minister for a long period. So I understand regional aspirations. just like Digvijaya Singh.

Some people here understand everything.

In 10 years, UPA used all its powers to do what not in Gujarat. But I don't have the habit of crying. We struggled through that. We didn't use to get appointments of (central) ministers.

Once during a natural disaster, I requested the PM to visit but he went for another programme in south. He said they will check out from the air.

My mantra has been we can do India's development through state's development

Competitive cooperative federalism is the need of the hour



Feb 07, 2024 15:09 (IST) PM Modi accuses Congress of destroying PSUs

The BSNL that you destroyed is now moving towards made-in-India 5G and 4G

You spread so many confusions about HAL, today it is doing record manufacturing.

Statements were made about LIC, the way was same - spread rumours to destroy companies.

There were 234 PSUs in 2014. Today, there are 254.

Sold? Which arithmetic do they follow?

Most PSUs today are giving record returns. Investors are moving towards PSUs today.

In last one month, 2X jump in BSE PSU Index

10 years ago, PSU net profit was 1.25 lakh crore. After 10 years it is 2.5 lakh crore

PSUs net worth have increased from 9.5 lakh crore to 17 lakh crore



Feb 07, 2024 14:58 (IST) PM Modi on Backward Class students

In higher education. SC student admissions increased 44%, ST by 65%, OBC by 45%,

When adivasi and backward children become doctor or engineer, a new environment will be created. Our ambition is to solve these basic issues

I feel pity on you.

Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas - this is Modi's guarantee, not just a slogan

Feb 07, 2024 14:52 (IST) PM Modi on President Droupadi Murmu

For the first time in the country, NDA made an adivasi woman the President

Yours wasn't an ideological opposition. You made someone who went from BJP the candidate (for President). Your opposition was against an adivasi woman.



Feb 07, 2024 14:51 (IST) PM Modi on Backward Caste SC, ST, OBC in J&K were not given their rights for 7 decades

Article 370 (I am not spekaing about how many seats we will win) was repealed. Only then, SC ST OBC got those rights that other citizens have been getting

They did not have Forest Rights Act, Prevention of Atrrcities Act. We repealed Article 370 and gave them the rights

Valmiki community was not given domicile facilities.

Local Self Government OBC reservation bill will be passed in Lok Sabha tomorrow.

They left no stones unturned to defeat Babasaheb's ideology. They were not prepared to give Bharat Ratna to Babasaheb. It happened when BJP came to power.



Feb 07, 2024 14:49 (IST) PM Modi on Jawaharlal Nehru I remember Nehru ji a lot these days

I quote Pandit Nehru's letters to Chief Minister: "I dont like reservations and especially in jobs. I am against any step that promotes inefficienty"

Nehru ji used to say that if SC ST OBC get reservation in jobs, government work standards will fall.

He had even stopped recruitment. If they got jobs then, and went ahead with promotions, they would have reached here.

What nehru ji said has been pathhar ki lakeer for Congress

Your mindset can be understood through such examples



Feb 07, 2024 14:47 (IST) We want to achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047.

No place for 20th century mindset, it cant make India a viksit bharat.

Congress is suddenly speaking about caste. But if had they need, they should look into their own history.

If Babasaheb wasn't there, I wonder if SC ST would have been given reservation

Their mindset is not new, it has been like this since then

Feb 07, 2024 14:35 (IST)

Why was the country angry with Congress? Why did the people get so angry? It's not because I said so. It's the fruit of what they had sown.

I am not saying anyone is bad. When people have said it, why I need to say it?



Feb 07, 2024 14:26 (IST)

In 10 years, we brought the country to no. 5 and Congress wants to preach about economy

The Congress never gave full reservation to OBC, general quota.

They never gave Bharat Ratna to BR Ambedkar, but to their own families

Congress leaders and their ethics shave no guarantee, and they want to question Modi's guarantees



Feb 07, 2024 14:26 (IST) The Congress that has murdered democracy, toppled elected government dozens of times, chains democracy behind the bars, tried to lock down the media, tried to break the country

Now they are giving statements to break North and South.

This Congress is preaching about democracy and federalism?

They have left no stones turned to break the country over language

They allowed terrorism to thrive, left Northeast in backwardness, made maoism a big challenge, handed over land to enemies, stopped modernisation of armed forces

Feb 07, 2024 14:22 (IST) PM Modi on Congress

In a democracy, you have the right to speak and we have the responsibility to hear

A party has gone outdated more than one can think

So they outsourced their functioning

Such a big party that has ruled for decades has to see such a fall

I am not happy that this has happened. I feel pity



Feb 07, 2024 14:20 (IST) In old parliament, attempts were made to stifle the PM's voice

I kept hearing each word of yours.

Today too, you have come prepared to not hear a thing

But you can't suppress my voice. The country's citizens have give power to this voice

The challenge you received in West Bengal that Congress won't cross 40 (seats). I pray you can save that

Feb 07, 2024 14:11 (IST) Budget Session LIVE Updates: PM Modi addresses Rajya Sabha



Here are the highlights of PM Modi's address in Rajya Sabha: It was the compulsion of some people to criticise

Special thanks to Mallikarjun Kharge

I have hardly felt such joy in Lok Sabha

I was pleased with the fact that Mallikarjun Kharge spoke at length

I wondered how he has the freedom to speak so much

Then I realised 2 special commanders were not there

Mallikarjun Kharge made use of this opportunity

Feb 07, 2024 14:06 (IST) Budget Session LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Rajya Sabha.





PM Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha today. #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Rajya Sabha.



PM Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha today. pic.twitter.com/opEXi6GToV - ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024 PM Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha today.

Feb 07, 2024 13:33 (IST) Budget Session LIVE Updates: Parliament Budget Session extended by a day till February 10

The ongoing Budget Session of Parliament has been extended by a day till February 10.



The last session before Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year was started with the address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of two Houses on January 31. It was earlier to be concluded on February 9.



While announcing the extension in the Lower House, Speaker Om Birla said, "Honorable Members, Honorable Minister of Parliamentary Affairs has proposed that the 15th session of the 17th Lok Sabha be extended till Saturday, 10 February 2024 to dispose of the necessary government business."



In Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar also extended the session for one day.

Feb 07, 2024 11:02 (IST) Budget Session Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha in the second half today.





Feb 07, 2024 11:01 (IST) Budget Session LIVE Updates

General discussion on the interim budget 2024-25, and the interim budget on Jammu and Kashmir 2024-25 is to be started in the Rajya Sabha after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address.

Feb 07, 2024 11:00 (IST) Budget Session LIVE Updates

Congress MP Manish Tewari given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss India-China border situation.



Feb 07, 2024 10:55 (IST) Union MoS, Danve Raosaheb Dadarao will make a statement regarding status of implementation of recommendations contained in the 37th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel on 'Import of Coal - Trends and issue of self-reliance (2022-23)' pertaining to Ministry of Coal.

