Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: The three-language policy, a part of the National Education Policy, remains to be a point of contention with the DMK giving an adjournment motion notice to discuss the issue in the Parliament. Ahead of the session, DMK MPs staged a protest outside the Parliament.
On Monday, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi filed a notice for a breach of parliamentary privilege against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, pertaining to remarks made by Pradhan in Parliament regarding Tamil Nadu's education system. The controversy erupted when Pradhan reportedly referred to Tamil Nadu MPs as "uncivilised" during a parliamentary discussion.
The Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025 is likely to be introduced in Lok Sabha. The bill aims to modernize and consolidate India's immigration laws. It will to confer upon the Central Government certain powers to provide for the requirement of passports or other travel documents in respect of persons entering into and exiting from India and for regulating matters related to foreigners, including the requirement of visa and registration and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Parliament Budget Session 2025
Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM
Rajya Sabha adjourned. Will meet again at 12 noon.
Kerala MPs Protest For ASHA Workers
Members of Parliament from Kerala (UDF) held a protest in the Parliament in support of ASHA workers, demanding that their honorarium be raised to Rs 21,000 and that they receive Rs 5 lakh as retirement benefits.
DMK MPs Hold A Protest In Parliament Over NEP, Three-Language Issue and Against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
DMK Member of Parliament Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and other DMK MPs hold a protest in the Parliament over National Education Policy (NEP), the three-language issue and against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over his remark in the Parliament on the three-language issue.
DMK Moves Adjournment Notice Over Language Row
