Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
3 minutes ago

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: The three-language policy, a part of the National Education Policy, remains to be a point of contention with the DMK giving an adjournment motion notice to discuss the issue in the Parliament. Ahead of the session, DMK MPs staged a protest outside the Parliament. 

On Monday, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi filed a notice for a breach of parliamentary privilege against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, pertaining to remarks made by Pradhan in Parliament regarding Tamil Nadu's education system. The controversy erupted when Pradhan reportedly referred to Tamil Nadu MPs as "uncivilised" during a parliamentary discussion.

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025 is likely to be introduced in Lok Sabha. The bill aims to modernize and consolidate India's immigration laws. It will to confer upon the Central Government certain powers to provide for the requirement of passports or other travel documents in respect of persons entering into and exiting from India and for regulating matters related to foreigners, including the requirement of visa and registration and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Parliament Budget Session 2025

Mar 11, 2025 11:37 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM

Rajya Sabha adjourned. Will meet again at 12 noon.

Mar 11, 2025 11:15 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Kerala MPs Protest For ASHA Workers

Members of Parliament from Kerala (UDF) held a protest in the Parliament in support of ASHA workers, demanding that their honorarium be raised to Rs 21,000 and that they receive Rs 5 lakh as retirement benefits.

Mar 11, 2025 11:14 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

DMK MPs Hold A Protest In Parliament Over NEP, Three-Language Issue and Against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

DMK Member of Parliament Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and other DMK MPs hold a protest in the Parliament over National Education Policy (NEP), the three-language issue and against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over his remark in the Parliament on the three-language issue.

Mar 11, 2025 10:58 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

DMK Moves Adjournment Notice Over Language Row

The three-language policy, a part of the National Education Policy, remains to be a point of contention with the DMK giving an adjournment motion notice to discuss the issue in the Parliament. Ahead of the session, DMK MPs staged a protest outside the Parliament. 

Comments
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Parliament, Budget Session, Language Row
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now