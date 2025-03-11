Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: The three-language policy, a part of the National Education Policy, remains to be a point of contention with the DMK giving an adjournment motion notice to discuss the issue in the Parliament. Ahead of the session, DMK MPs staged a protest outside the Parliament.

On Monday, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi filed a notice for a breach of parliamentary privilege against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, pertaining to remarks made by Pradhan in Parliament regarding Tamil Nadu's education system. The controversy erupted when Pradhan reportedly referred to Tamil Nadu MPs as "uncivilised" during a parliamentary discussion.

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025 is likely to be introduced in Lok Sabha. The bill aims to modernize and consolidate India's immigration laws. It will to confer upon the Central Government certain powers to provide for the requirement of passports or other travel documents in respect of persons entering into and exiting from India and for regulating matters related to foreigners, including the requirement of visa and registration and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Parliament Budget Session 2025