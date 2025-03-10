Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: The second leg of the ongoing session will commence with the Opposition expected to raise the Waqf Bill, delimitation, three-language policy and US trade tariffs.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also table the budget for Manipur, which has been under President's Rule since last month.

Before the House reconvenes, the Congress is expected to hold a meet to formulate its strategy for the second half of the budget session that will continue till April 4. The INDIA parties are expected to coordinate with the Congress.