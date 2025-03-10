Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: The second leg of the ongoing session will commence with the Opposition expected to raise the Waqf Bill, delimitation, three-language policy and US trade tariffs.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also table the budget for Manipur, which has been under President's Rule since last month.
Before the House reconvenes, the Congress is expected to hold a meet to formulate its strategy for the second half of the budget session that will continue till April 4. The INDIA parties are expected to coordinate with the Congress.
Congress To Discuss Strategy Ahead Of Session
Before the House reconvenes, the Congress is expected to hold a meet to formulate its strategy for the second half of the budget session that will continue till April 4. The INDIA parties are expected to coordinate with the Congress.
Budget Session 2025: Key Issues In House Today
The government is expected to get the Finance Bills passed that would complete the budgetary process. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also table the budget for Manipur, which has been under President's Rule since last month.
The Opposition is also expected to resist the Waqf Amendment bill, which has been cleared by the cabinet and is scheduled to be tabled in this session. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has said the government is keen on early passage of the Bill.
US President Donald Trump's tariff offensive and the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants in chains is also expected to be among the issues that would be raised by the Opposition.