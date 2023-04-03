Parliament Live Updates: Budget Session Resumes After 4-Day Break

Budget Session of Parliament resumes after four days break (File)

The budget session of Parliament will resume today after a four-day break.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on March 29 amid uproar by opposition over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP.

A united opposition also sought a JPC into the Adani-Hindunberg issue.

Here are the LIVE updates on Budget Session:

Apr 03, 2023 10:23 (IST) Congress to meet, chalk out parliamentary strategy ahead of Rahul Gandhi's plea in Surat court

Congress MPs are set to meet ahead and chalk out their strategy on Monday ahead of Rahul Gandhi's appeal against his conviction and jail term by a Surat court for his 'Modi surname' defamation case.