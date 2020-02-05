Parliament Budget Session Live Session: PM Modi Announces Trust For Ram Temple Construction In Lok Sabha

Budget Session: PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this morning in Lok Sabha that the Union Cabinet has cleared setting up of trust for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, months after Supreme Court delivered a historic verdict on Ayodhya dispute.

"We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called 'Sri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Here are the highlight of Parliament Budget Session:

Feb 05, 2020 11:17 (IST) The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has introduced the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas, Bill 2020 in the Lok Sabha. The Bill provides for resolution of disputes in direct tax, and was announced by the minister in the Budget for 2020-21.

Feb 05, 2020 11:16 (IST) PM Modi announced setting up of a Ram Temple trust amid "Jai Shri Ram" chants by BJP MPs and uproar by opposition members.