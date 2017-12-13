2001 Parliament Attack Anniversary Updates: PM Modi, Senior Lawmakers Pay Tribute

PM Narendra Modi paid tribute on 16th anniversary of terror attack on parliament.

Here are the live updates as the nation remembers the terror attack 16 years ago



11:17 (IST) Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh also tweeted a picture remembering the martyrs.

Heartfelt tributes to the brave martyrs who lost their lives protecting the temple of our democracy during 2001 #ParliamentAttack . Their bravery will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/xDESDvUN2a - Radha Mohan Singh (@RadhamohanBJP) December 13, 2017 11:06 (IST) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a tweet recalled how Indian soldiers "dispelled a terror attack 16 years ago. "On 13/12/2001 our brave soldiers dispelled a terror attack on the Parliament house and displayed exemplary courage. We remember and salute the valour and national service of our security forces and pay respectful tribute to the martyrs," he said. 11:02 (IST) Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also tweeted this morning and remembered the martyrs.

13th December, 2001.



Today marks 16 years since the cowardly terrorist attack on our Parliament: the shrine of our democracy.



I pay homage to all the brave security personnel who laid down their lives protecting it.#ParliamentAttack - Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) December 13, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, along with other senior lawmakers this morning paid tribute on the 16th anniversary of the attack on the Parliament.Earlier, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had tweeted, "On this day in 2001, our brave soldiers and Parliament staff repulsed the attack on our Parliament House. Respects to our martyrs. The nation shall remember with pride their sacrifice."