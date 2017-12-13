2001 Parliament Attack Anniversary Updates: PM Modi, Senior Lawmakers Pay Tribute

All India | Posted by | Updated: December 13, 2017 11:17 IST
PM Narendra Modi, Senior Lawmakers Pay Tribute

PM Narendra Modi paid tribute on 16th anniversary of terror attack on parliament.

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, along with other senior lawmakers this morning paid tribute on the 16th anniversary of the attack on the Parliament. 

Earlier, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had tweeted, "On this day in 2001, our brave soldiers and Parliament staff repulsed the attack on our Parliament House. Respects to our martyrs. The nation shall remember with pride their sacrifice."
 

Here are the live updates as the nation remembers the terror attack 16 years ago




Dec 13, 2017
11:17 (IST)
Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh also tweeted a picture remembering the martyrs.

Dec 13, 2017
11:06 (IST)
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a tweet recalled how Indian soldiers "dispelled a terror attack 16 years ago. "On 13/12/2001 our brave soldiers dispelled a terror attack on the Parliament house and displayed exemplary courage. We remember and salute the valour and national service of our security forces and pay respectful tribute to the martyrs," he said.
Dec 13, 2017
11:02 (IST)
Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore also tweeted this morning and remembered the martyrs.

