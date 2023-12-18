"Arrogance...": Congress MP Slams Amit Shah After Nearly 100 MPs Suspended

Seventy-nine MPs, from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, were suspended Monday in an unprecedented development amid continuing fierce protests over last week's security breach. In addition to those already suspended, nearly 100 parliamentarians have been suspended so far.

This amounts to nearly a quarter of all opposition MPs in the final full sitting of Parliament before next year's general election. The list of those suspended includes the Congress' Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, and Randeep Surjewala from the Rajya Sabha. From the Lok Sabha, the Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is also Leader of the Opposition, and Gaurav Gogoi have been suspended.

Speaking to NDTV, Mr Gogoi criticised the government and the "sheer arrogance" of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for refusing to address Parliament after the security breach.

"What played out (in Parliament today) was the sheer arrogance of Amit Shah, who believes it is more appropriate to speak to a private TV channel than inside Parliament... to explain how there was a breach of security. How did four people conspire to enter Parliament without this powerful Home Minister knowing anything? This is an insecure Home Minister, who refuses to admit failure..."

The Congress' KV Venugopal told news agency ANI, "The House is functioning with only one purpose... to suppress the voice of the opposition and to suspend maximum people... those who are raising issues of the people and national security. Now, Parliament is for suspension, not discussion."

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who saw nearly a dozen of her MPs suspended, including veteran Sougata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, and Kalyan Banerjee from the Lok Sabha, said the government had "no moral right to run a House (after) suspending the opposition fully".

"If they think the House is 'supreme' why are they afraid? If they suspend all the members, who will raise the voice of the people? Voices of the people have been choked. They are passing three important bills... they have no moral right to suspend the opposition fully..." she said.