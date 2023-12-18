Who Are 33 Lok Sabha MPs Suspended Today? Here's The Complete List

This takes the total number of MPs suspended in this session to 47

A total of 33 Opposition MPs have been suspended from Lok Sabha after they staged a protest inside the chamber, demanding a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the big breach in Parliament security last week. News agency ANI has shared the complete list of the names of suspended MPs.

While 30 MPs were suspended for the remainder of winter session, three -- K Jayakumar, Vijay Vasanth and Abdul Khaleque -- have been suspended pending a report from the privileges committee. The three had climbed onto the Speaker's podium to raise slogans

The suspended MPs comprised 11 members from the Congress and nine each from the Trinamool Congress and the DMK.

Here is a list of all the MPs suspended today

Speaking to the media, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is among those suspended, said the government was behaving in a dictatorial manner and treating Parliament as BJP headquarters.