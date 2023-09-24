Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, All Smiles, Reach Parineeti-Raghav Wedding

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was seen shaking a leg to DJ Navraj Hans tunes.

Delhi Chief Minister and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann were welcomed with garlands at AAP MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra's sangeet ceremony in Uaipur last night.

Other politicians and film personalities joined the pre-wedding festivities before the main ceremony at The Leela Palace today.

At the couple's "90s theme" sangeet, Chief Minister Mann was seen shaking a leg to DJ Navraj Hans tunes. DJ Hans, son of veteran Bollywood singer Hans Raj Hans, shared a video of his live performance at the ceremony. Other videos featuring Mr Mann dancing are now viral on social media.

Mr Kejriwal and Mr Mann arrived in Udaipur yesterday morning. AAP MP Sanjay Singh was also among the guests who arrived in the city for the wedding.

"I congratulate Raghav and Parineeti on the new chapter of their lives. May God fulfil all their wishes. Today and tomorrow is the wedding ceremony and all the people will join it," Mr Singh said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The big fat wedding festivities began today at 10 am with the choora ceremony. This will be followed by a sehrabandi at 1 pm. Raghav Chadha's baraat will travel on a boat from Udaipur's iconic Lake Palace to the wedding venue. The jaimala is scheduled to take place at 3 pm which will be followed by the pheras and vidai. The entire wedding is expected to be wrapped up by 6:30 pm before a reception at 8:30 pm.



