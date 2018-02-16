Pariksha Par Charcha: PM Narendra Modi's Top Quotes

Pariksha Par Chakra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while interacting with students in Delhi.
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an interactive session, "Pariksha Par Charcha"
, also being dubbed as "Exam Ki Baat" with thousands of students at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium on Friday. Students, who also connected with him through pre-recorded videos, asked exam-related queries from the Prime Minister. Before he took questions from the students, he said, "You are not talking to the Prime Minister of India, you are talking to a friend.". "Pariksha Par Charcha"
comes two weeks after the Prime Minister launched his book titled 'Exam Warriors' that contains 25 mantras to help students face examinations without stress. The interaction is aimed at bringing to the fore a discourse about the importance of stress-free examinations.