Did Mumbai Ex-Top Cop Flee To Russia? Minister Says 'We're Searching'

Param Bir Singh was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in March.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who is being investigated in connection with the bomb scare near the home of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani earlier this year and a series of extortion cases, is missing, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has said.

"Along with the Union Home Ministry, we're also searching for his whereabouts. I've heard something like that but as a government officer, he can't go abroad without government clearance," Mr Patil said, according to news agency ANI, on reports of Mr Singh fleeing to Russia.

"We've issued a Lookout Circular and if he went away, then it is not good," he added.

On February 25 this year, an SUV with gelatin sticks was found at Carmichael Road, near the residence of Mukesh Ambani. The car belonged to Mansukh Hiren whose body was later found in the Kalwa creek in Thane.

A police officer, Sachin Waze, was named as the prime conspirator in the case of planting the explosives and the subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiren. Mr Waze was known to be close to Param Bir Singh and had direct access to him despite being just an Assistant Police Inspector.

Mr Singh was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in March after Mr Waze's arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

After his transfer to the Home Guard department, the IPS officer made sensational accusations against then state home minister Anil Deshmukh of asking police officers to collect bribes from hotel and bar owners, an allegation the latter denied.

But Mr Deshmukh stepped down from his post subsequently as the CBI registered a case against him.

Mr Singh has also been named in at least four extortion complaints and Maharashtra Police chief Sanjay Pandey recently sent a proposal to suspend Mr Singh and other police officials named in the extortion cases, but the state Home Department has sought more details, news agency PTI reported.

Some of the FIRs against Mr Singh, where he and other officials are accused of extorting money from complainants -- builders in some cases -- by threatening to arrest them in false cases, were registered after his allegations against Mr Deshmukh, a leader of Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party.