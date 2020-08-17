Pandit Jasraj's Death Leaves 'A Deep Void': PM, Others Pay Tributes

Pandit Jasraj made a mark as an exceptional mentor, PM Modi said.

Tributes poured in for one of the world's most prominent Indian classical vocalists, Pandit Jasraj, who died in New Jersey, US. He was 90.

His death has left a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter, adding: "Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti."

The PM also shared some old pictures with the vocalist.

Born in Haryana in 1930, Pandit Jasraj's musical career spanned eight decades. In the year 2000, he was awarded with Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour.

Home Minister Amit Shah said he was an incredible artiste who enriched Indian classical music with his magical voice.

Pandit Jasraj, who belonged to the Mewati Gharana (musical lineage), was in the US when the coronavirus lockdown was enforced in India; he decided to stay back. He died due to a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, his family said.

Spanning a distinguished career of over 8 decades, Pandit Jasraj, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, enthralled people with soulful renditions, said the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also condoled the death of the music legend, saying he created timeless masterpieces in Indian classical music. "Saddened to learn about demise of Pandit Jasraj, the master Indian classical vocalist. Over his eight decades-long career, he created timeless masterpieces in Indian classical music," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Mr Naidu.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said his contribution to Indian classical music is immense and will always be cherished.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said: "Saddened to hear about the demise of musical legend Pandit Jasraj. Deepest condolences to his family. Om Shanti."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said with his art, Pandit Jasraj gave new peaks to the world of music. "With him gone, a great musical note has become silent," he said in Hindi.

Pandit Jasraj's immortal songs will always resonate in the hearts of his fans, said Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.

Several others including poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, as well as political parties expressed grief after the death of Pandit Jasraj.