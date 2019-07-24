Paliament Live Updates: RTI Amendment Bill To Be Tabled In Rajya Sabha Amid Opposition

Leaders from the opposition will be meeting this afternoon at 1 pm to decide the next course of action against the bill.

Posted by | Updated: July 24, 2019 10:07 IST
The RTI Amendment Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday.

New Delhi: 

The RTI Amendment Bill 2019 will be tabled in Rajya Sabha today, two days after it was passed in the Lok Sabha amid criticism from the opposition parties, which called it the "RTI Elimination Bill".

Leaders from the opposition will be meeting this afternoon at 1 pm to decide the next course of action against the bill.

In the 240-member Rajya Sabha, the NDA government has 116 lawmakers, which is five short of the majority mark of 121.

On Tuesday, the opposition parties walked out of the upper house after US President Donald Trump claimed Prime Minister asked him to be a "mediator" on the Kashmir issue. While Foreign Minister S Jaishankar refuted the claims, opposition parties demanded a statement from PM Modi on the issue. The debate over the issue is likely to continue in the parliament today.

Here are the live updates on RTI Amendment Bill 2019 and Parliament Session:


Jul 24, 2019
10:05 (IST)
Zero Scrutiny: Derek O'Brien On RTI Amendment Bill 2019
Trinamool Congress lawmaker Derek O'Brien tweeted this morning that three bills, including the RTI Amendment Bill 2019, are being tabled in the Rajya Sabha with "zero scrutiny" 
Jul 24, 2019
09:57 (IST)
On RTI Amendment Bill, Congress's Sam Pitroda "Endorses" Sonia Gandhi's Statement
Congress leader Sam Pitroda today "endorsed" Sonia Gandhi's statement on RTI Amendment Bill 2019 hours before the bill is tabled in Rajya Sabha. On Tuesday,  Sonia Gandhi said the central government is trying to "subvert the democracy" by amending the RTI Act 2005. The Lok Sabha passed the bill on Monday. 

