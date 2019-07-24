Paliament Live Updates: RTI Amendment Bill To Be Tabled In Rajya Sabha Amid Opposition

The RTI Amendment Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The RTI Amendment Bill 2019 will be tabled in Rajya Sabha today, two days after it was passed in the Lok Sabha amid criticism from the opposition parties, which called it the "RTI Elimination Bill".

Leaders from the opposition will be meeting this afternoon at 1 pm to decide the next course of action against the bill.

In the 240-member Rajya Sabha, the NDA government has 116 lawmakers, which is five short of the majority mark of 121.

On Tuesday, the opposition parties walked out of the upper house after US President Donald Trump claimed Prime Minister asked him to be a "mediator" on the Kashmir issue. While Foreign Minister S Jaishankar refuted the claims, opposition parties demanded a statement from PM Modi on the issue. The debate over the issue is likely to continue in the parliament today.

Here are the live updates on RTI Amendment Bill 2019 and Parliament Session: