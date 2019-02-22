Pak To Stay On 'Grey List' Of Terror Financing Watchdog FATF: Sources

Pakistan PM Imran Khan has been told to stop giving shelter to terrorists on its soil

Pakistan will continue to stay on the 'grey list' of the Financial Action Task Force, an inter-governmental body that works to stop terror financing, among other objectives. After the Pulwama suicide attack last week that killed over 40 CRPF soldiers, India pushed hard for Pakistan to stay on this list, which makes it difficult for the neighbouring country to get loans from international lending agencies.

A meeting of the FATF, which has 38 countries as members, is being held in Paris.

Sources said Pakistan's commitments to crack down on terror financing will be reviewed in June and October this year, and if Prime Minister Imran Khan's country does not meet the targets, it could be blacklisted.

Pakistan was placed on the 'grey list' in June last year.

"A dossier, nailing the culpability of Pakistan in the terror attack in Pulwama, will be given to the FATF," a senior intelligence official had told NDTV last week, two days after the Pulwama attack. Through this dossier, India wants to expose the neighbouring country's links with terrorism and build pressure on Pakistan, sources had said.

The Paris-headquartered FATF will also be told through the dossier how Pakistani agencies are providing funds to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, which has claimed responsibility for the car bomb attack on a CRPF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway last week.

The FATF blacklist means the country concerned is "non-cooperative" in the global fight against money laundering and terrorist financing. If the FATF blacklists Pakistan, it may lead to downgrading of the country by lenders like International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Asian Development Bank and European Union.