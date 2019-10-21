Pakistan Stops Postal Mail Service From India: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad criticised Pakistan for stopping postal mail service to India

The government today criticised Pakistan for unilaterally stopping postal mail service between the two nations, saying the move was in contravention of international norms.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Pakistan took the decision without giving any notice to India.

"Pakistan''s decision is directly in contravention of international postal union norms. But Pakistan is Pakistan," said Mr Prasad, who is the Minister for Communications and Information Technology, on the sidelines of an event in Delhi.

The minister said Pakistan "without any prior notice or information has stopped sending postal department's letters to India".

