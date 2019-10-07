Pakistan Reopens Terror Camps Along Border, Security Agencies On Alert

Security personnel are bracing themselves for a jump in infiltration attempts.

Pakistan has reactivated all the terror camps it had temporarily shut down along the line of control, intelligence agencies have reported, indicating the need for security agencies to brace themselves for an increase in infiltration attempts in the days to come.

Sources also counted 20 terror launch pads and 18 training centres among these camps, each accommodating an average of 60 terrorists.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the centre scrapped the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 and imposed a region-wide clampdown to prevent a backlash. In his first speech delivered in the United Nations General Assembly last month, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned of an impending conflict between the two nuclear powers unless New Delhi reconsidered its move.

The intelligence inputs came a day after Jammu and Kashmir police chief Dilbag Singh reported the presence of 200-300 terrorists in the state and an increase in cross-border firing aimed at pushing in more of them before the onset of winter. "The number of active terrorists (in Jammu and Kashmir) is between 200 and 300... the figure keeps going up and down," Mr Singh told reporters during a visit to the border district of Poonch on Sunday.

He said that although Pakistan has resorted to ceasefire violations at many places across Jammu and Kashmir, including Kanachak, RS Pura, Hira Nagar, Poonch, Rajouri, Uri, Nambla, Karnah and Keran, they haven't always succeeded in injecting terrorists into Indian territory. "Our anti-infiltration grid is very strong and many infiltration attempts have been successfully foiled in the recent times," he said.

According to recent intercepts, three top terror organisations -- the Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammad -- even met at an undisclosed location in Pulwama last week to decide on terrorist strikes on politicians and security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir as well as other parts of the country.

However, working in India's favour is an observation by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) - a global money-laundering watchdog - that Pakistan has failed to fully implement a United Nations Security Council resolution against designated terrorists such as Hafiz Saeed. The report, which went on to say that Pakistan was largely compliant on only nine of FATF's 40 recommendations, came a week before the agency decides whether to retain Pakistan in a "grey list" of countries with inadequate control over terror financing.

India has long advocated including Pakistan into the FATF blacklist, which lists countries adjudged as non-cooperative in the global fight against money laundering and terror financing, and sources said diplomatic efforts in this regard are still on.

