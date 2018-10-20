Pakistan PM Imran Khan Offers Condolences On Amritsar Train Accident

Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan offers condolences on Amritsar train accident.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan offered condolences to the families and friends of over 60 people who died in a train accident in Amritsar.

Mr Khan wrote on his Twitter handle, "Saddened to learn of the tragic train accident in Amritsar India. Condolences go to the families of the deceased."

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin also offered condolences.

"I offer my deepest sympathies over tragic consequences of an accident on railways in the Punjab state. I ask to convey my words of sympathy and support to families and friends of the killed people and to wish the soonest recovery to those injured," Mr Putin said, according to the Russian embassy.

Justin Trudeau tweeted that Canadians are keeping you in our hearts tonight.



"My thoughts are with everyone who has lost a loved one in the tragic train crash in Amritsar, India. Canadians are keeping you in our hearts tonight and wishing all those injured a full recovery," Mr Trudeau said in a tweet.

The Punjab government has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the families of the accident victims.

A state mourning has been declared for Saturday, and all offices and educational institutions remain closed in the State.

The incident sent shock waves across the country. There was an outpouring of grief with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore and several other leaders condoling the loss of lives.