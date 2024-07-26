'Pakistan Hasn't Learned Anything From History': PM Modi In Kargil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while paying a tribute to soldiers who died in the 1999 Kargil War, said that Pakistan has not learnt anything from the loss and continues to harbour terrorists.

"Pakistan faced defeat whenever it has carried out any misadventure. It has not learned any lessons from history," PM Modi said at the Kargil War memorial.

Paying a tribute to the Indian soldiers who died in the war, PM Modi said that their sacrifice for the nation is immortal and will always be remembered in the form of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.

The day is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war.

Earlier today, PM Modi carried out the "first blast" for the construction of a tunnel that aims to provide all-weather connectivity between Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Ladakh. The Prime Minister carried out the "first blast", marking the start of construction of the Shinkun La tunnel, remotely from Ladakh's Drass.