Pakistan Denies Airspace Use For PM Modi's Flight, India Goes To World Body: Sources

India had sought Pakistan's permission to use the country's airspace today for PM Modi (File)

After Pakistan's move to deny Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special flight the use of its airspace, India has complained to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), sources in the government have said. Such overflight clearances for VVIP special flights are granted routinely by "any normal country", sources said on Sunday, regretting Islamabad's stand.

"Overflight clearances are sought, and granted by other countries as per prescribed ICAO guidelines and India will continue to seek such overflight clearances. Separately, we have taken up the matter of such denial with the relevant international civil aviation body," the sources said.

"Pakistan should reflect upon its decision to deviate from well-established international practice, as well as reconsider its old habit of misrepresenting the reasons for taking unilateral action."

Pakistani media had quoted the country's Foreign Minister as saying that Islamabad had turned down New Delhi's request for the use of its airspace for PM Modi's flight to Saudi Arabia.

"Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday announced that Islamabad has denied New Delhi's request for use of airspace for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi," reported Dawn newspaper.

According to media reports, India had sought Pakistan's permission to use the country's airspace today for PM Modi, who will visit Saudi Arabia to participate in an international business conference on Tuesday.

Radio Pakistan quoted the Pakistani Foreign Minister as saying that Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria would be informed of Islamabad's decision in writing.

Pakistan had earlier denied airspace permission to PM Modi's flight to the US for the UN General Assembly session on September 20.

President Ram Nath Kovind had also been denied permission to use Pakistan's airspace for his official trip to Europe.

Pakistan closed its airspace in February after Indian Air Force fighters bombed a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Balakot. The country opened its airspace to all flights except for New Delhi, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur on March 27.

On May 15, Pakistan extended its airspace ban for flights to India till May 30. It fully opened its airspace for all civilian traffic on July 16.

In June, Pakistan "specially" opened its airspace for PM Modi's flight to Bishkek to attend the SCO summit. However, India decided not to use the Pakistani airspace for the aircraft.

The tense standoff spiked after India scrapped special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the constitution and divided it into two union territories, drawing protests from Pakistan.

India has categorically told the international community that the move was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.