Pak Intruder, Trying To Sneak Into India, Arrested Near LoC In J&K's Poonch

Mohd Sadiq (18) was allegedly attempting to sneak into the Indian side from across the border.

Read Time: 1 min
Pak Intruder, Trying To Sneak Into India, Arrested Near LoC In J&K's Poonch
Preliminary investigation suggested that he might have crossed the LoC inadvertently.
Jammu:

A Pakistani intruder was apprehended by the Army near the LoC in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, security officials said on Thursday.

Mohd Sadiq (18) was allegedly attempting to sneak into the Indian side from across the border when he was intercepted by the alert troops at Noorkote, a village near the border fence late Wednesday evening, the officials said.

They said the individual was not carrying any incriminating material and he is being questioned to ascertain his motive.

Preliminary investigation suggested that he might have crossed the LoC inadvertently, the officials said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

Pakistan, Pak Intruder, Poonch
