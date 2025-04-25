'Trying To Cause Communal Unrest': Karnataka Muslims Protest J&K Attack

A large group of Muslims protested in Karnataka's Tumkur and highlighted that the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed, was an attempt to cause communal unrest in the country.

Several tourists who were at the hilltop meadow in Baisaran near Pahagam on Tuesday have said the terrorists asked people their religion and used the 'Kalima' (an Islamic declaration of faith) as a test before killing the victims, pointing to a targeted attack. A Muslim ponywallah was also killed when he tried to grab a terrorist's gun to save the tourists.

One of the organisers of Friday's protest, held outside a mosque, said the terrorist attack was an assault on the country and that they condemn it in the strongest possible terms.

"All of us have gathered here today to condemn Tuesday's attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Unarmed people were attacked... this is an assault not just on them but on the entire country. It does not matter what religion a person is from, our religion does not allow the killing of anyone in this manner. We condemn it in unequivocal terms. We want to tell the family members of those who were killed that we share their grief," the man said in Hindi.

The terrorists should get the strongest possible punishment, the man said, adding, "They are traitors to the country and humanity" as people, including children, around him said 'ameen' (so be it).

Another organiser said people from Karnataka were also among those killed.

"We are grief-stricken. Our country is one, we are all together... Hindus, Muslims... we live like brothers. This attack was an attempt at sowing division. We stand with the families of those who were killed and injured. We urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the terrorists are punished," he said.

Similar protests were also organised by Muslims in Bhopal, Khargone and Harda in Madhya Pradesh, where anti-Pakistan slogans were also chanted.

AIMIM Chief's Appeal

The protests were held a day after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi issued an appeal to Muslims to wear black bands on their arms during Friday prayers to send a message of unity.

"My appeal in connection with the terrorist attack in Pahalgam: Tomorrow when you go to offer namaaz-e-jumma, wear a black band on your arm. By doing this we will send a message that we Indians will not let foreign forces weaken the peace and unity of India," Mr Owaisi wrote in Hindi on X.

"Because of this attack, the terrorists have got an opportunity to target our Kashmiri brothers. I appeal to all Indians not to fall prey to the tricks of the enemy," he added.

The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba has claimed responsibility for the dastardly attack.

India announced a series of measures against Pakistan on Wednesday, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and declaring the defence advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi "persona non grata". The Centre ramped up the measures on Thursday, announcing that Pakistani visas were being revoked - except long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas - and gave most Pakistanis 72 hours to leave the country.