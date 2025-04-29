After Pak Airspace Closure, San Francisco-Delhi Flight Time Up 4 Hours

After India unveiled a slew of diplomatic measures following last week's terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed, Pakistan responded by - among other steps - closing its airspace to Indian airlines. The measure has affected flights to and from North America the most, increasing the time taken to fly to Delhi from San Francisco, for instance, by nearly four-and-a-half hours.

According to a blog by flight tracking website Flightradar24, flying from Delhi to cities in North America requires a fuel stop without access to Pakistan's airspace. Air India, it said, has established refuelling stops in the Austrian capital of Vienna and Denmark's capital Copenhagen, with the former getting most of the traffic.

The website said AI127 from Delhi to Chicago used to fly through Pakistan's airspace and covered 12,500 kilometres, taking, on average, 14 hours and 47 minutes to cover the distance. Now that the flight has to avoid Pakistan's airspace and make a stop to refuel, it has to cover nearly 15,000 km, taking over 19 hours to get to Chicago.

Some Air India flights from North America are also stopping in Vienna or Copenhagen to refuel while returning to India. AI174 from San Francisco to Delhi used to take 15 hours and 25 minutes non-stop. With a refuelling stop in Vienna, the total time taken to get to Delhi is now over 20 hours.

The blog said regional flights are getting affected too, with the IndiGo flight 6E1806, which used to take 2 hours, 18 minutes from Delhi to the Uzbekistani capital of Tashkent now taking 5 hours, 30 minutes and travelling through Iran and Turkmenistan.

Airlines' Take

In a post on X on April 24, Air India had said it expected some Air India flights to or from North America, UK, Europe, and Middle East would have to take an extended route.

"Due to the announced restriction of Pakistan airspace for all Indian airlines, it is expected that some Air India flights to or from North America, UK, Europe, and Middle East will take an alternative extended route. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen airspace closure that is outside our control. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority. To check if your flight is affected by this disruption, please call our Contact Centre on 011 69329333, 011 69329999 or visit our website http://airindia.com," the airline wrote on X.

In a travel advisory, IndiGo had said, "We're closely monitoring the situation following the sudden airspace closure by Pakistan. Some of our international flights remain impacted. Please check your flight status http://bit.ly/31paVKQ and rebooking options http://bit.ly/31lwD2y."

India's Steps

A day after the attack, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had said that Pakistani nationals will not be allowed to travel to India under the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Visa Exemption Scheme.

The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, Mr Misri announced, will be suspended immediately until "Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism", and the Integrated Check Post at Attari will be closed with immediate effect. "Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1," the foreign secretary said.

Another major announcement was that the defence/military, naval and air advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi have been declared "persona non grata" and have to leave India.

A day later, India had also revoked most visas issued to Pakistanis, including medical visas.

Pakistan's Measures

Pakistan responded two days after the attack, announcing that it was closing its airspace for Indian airlines.

A statement by the Pakistan government said it "shall exercise the right" to put all bilateral agreements - including the key Simla agreement - on hold.

The country also suspended all visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, except for Sikh religious pilgrims.