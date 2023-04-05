Watch: "You Proved Me Wrong" - Veteran Craft Artist To PM At Padma Awards

Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri was seen shaking hands with PM Modi.

A heartwarming exchange between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a veteran craft artist from Karnataka has turned out to be one of the highlights of the Padma Awards held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi this evening. "You proved me wrong," Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri, a Bidri craft artist, told PM Modi when he came to congratulate him for the prestigious award.

Mr Quadri, who received Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu, was seen shaking hands with the Prime Minister in a video. He was then heard telling him that he believed that he would not get a Padma honour under the BJP government's rule.

"I was expecting a Padma award during the UPA government, but I did not get it. When your government came, I thought now the BJP government would not give me any award. But you have proved me wrong. I expressed my sincere gratitude to you," he said.

The Prime Minister reciprocated with a namaste and a smile.

Padma awards are conferred in three categories -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. India's top civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, has not been given to anyone since 2019.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Late Mulayam Singh Yadav and author-philanthropist Sudha Murty were among those awarded the Padma Vibhushan.

Ms Murty's daughter Akshata, who is the wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, was seen sitting in the front row next to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, along with other dignitaries at the majestic Durbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Sudha Murty's husband and Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy was also sitting among other guests and family members.

Even Akhilesh Yadav's entire family was present at the event.

The awards are given in various disciplines and activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service among others.

Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award, is given for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of a high order; and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.