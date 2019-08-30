P Chidambaram's CBI Custody Extended Till Monday In INX Media Case

P Chidambaram had offered to stay with the CBI till Monday. (PTI)

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram's CBI custody in the INX Media case was extended till Monday by a special court today in a hearing that saw the Congress veteran overriding his own lawyer.

Mr Chidambaram has been accused of facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds into the media company INX Media in 2007, when he was Finance Minister, at the instance of his son Karti Chidambaram, who allegedly received kickbacks for his role. Karti Chidambaram -- also named in the case -- is out on bail. P Chidambaram was arrested amid high drama from his home last week by CBI officials who scaled the walls of his house to get in. Since then, he has been in the agency's custody.

The CBI said in court today that Mr Chidambaram was being "evasive and non-cooperative" and his custody must be extended so that he can be confronted with documents and the other accused in the case.

Calling its arguments "very weak", the judge came down heavily on the CBI and asked why it had not asked for sufficient custody in the first place and was asking for an extension for the second time.

"Will this probe continue for months?" the judge asked when additional solicitor-general KN Nataraj, representing the CBI, said the agency was "questioning him 8-10 hours a day" and the probe was "continuous".

Mr Chidambaram said he had been questioned by the agency for 55 hours and asked some 400 questions.

Suggesting that he was unhappy with the offer made by his lawyers in the Supreme Court yesterday to stay with the CBI till Monday, the former union minister said there was "no justification" to extend his custody. "What happened in Supreme Court was a mutual argument between my lawyer and the Solicitor General [Tushar Mehta]," he said.

As the additional solicitor-general objected to Mr Chidambaram making his own arguments, the former minister retorted: "I'm not at your mercy; I'm at the court's mercy here."

The court, however, appeared unconvinced by the Congress leader's arguments and agreed to extend his custody till Monday.

