P Chidambaram, Now In Enforcement Directorate Custody, To Exit Tihar Jail

P Chidambaram was taken to Tihar jail on September 5.

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram will leave Delhi's Tihar jail more than a month after he was taken there as a court sent the 74-year-old Congress leader to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media money laundering case till October 24 today.

Arrested by the CBI on August 21, Mr Chidambaram had been in judicial custody at the Tihar jail since September 5 in the INX Media corruption case filed by the CBI. The Enforcement Directorate wants to question him on a related case that allegedly involves money-laundering.

Mr Chidambaram is accused of signing off on a huge infusion of foreign funds into the firm as the finance minister in the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh in 2007 at the behest of his son Karti Chidambaram. The CBI has accused Karti Chidambaram of receiving kickbacks in the matter

