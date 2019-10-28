P Chidambaram, In Custody, Taken To AIIMS After Stomach Ache Complaint

P Chidambaram has been taken to AIIMS after he complained of stomach ache (File)

P Chidambaram was take to Delhi's premier AIIMS hospital this evening after he complained of a stomach ache. The former Finance Minister is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case.

Mr Chidambaram, during a court hearing last week, requested two-day bail so that he could go to Hyderabad for treatment of his acute stomach pain. He had said that his custody could continue after the treatment.

The Enforcement Directorate, however, said the 74-year-old Congress leader could be taken to AIIMS or All India Institute of Medical Science for any health needs.

This morning, Mr Chidambaram was taken to the RML hospital. After he complained of a stomach ache, he was taken in the evening to AIIMS.

Mr Chidambaram is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till October 30.

He was shifted from the Tihar jail to the agency's custody earlier this month.

The Enforcement Directorate had asked for seven-day custodial interrogation of Mr Chidambaram.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, had opposed the request and said it would be a serious miscarriage of justice if the agency's investigation was curtailed.

Mr Mehta told the court that documentary evidence had surfaced which showed Mr Chidambaram's links with money laundering. Mr Mehta told the court that there were glaring discrepancies between the statements of witnesses, co-conspirators and Mr Chidambaram and therefore he needs to be confronted with witnesses and other evidence.

Mr Chidambaram, arrested by the CBI on August 21, had been in judicial custody in Tihar jail until a fortnight ago, when he was handed over to the Enforcement Directorate.

The INX Media case involves allegations that Mr Chidambaram, as Finance Minister of the country, facilitated foreign funding for the company INX Media - co-founded by Peter and Indrani Mukherjea -- in 2007 and his son Karti received kickbacks for it. Mr Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram and 13 others including senior bureaucrats and private companies have been accused in a CBI chargesheet of causing losses to the government. The charge-sheet alleges the Chidambarams received Rs. 9.96 lakh as bribes.

Peter Mukerjea is also an accused but Indrani Mukerjea, who has turned approver against Mr Chidambaram, does not face charges. Both Peter and Indrani Mukerjea are currently in jail in connection with the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora.

