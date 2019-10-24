P Chidambaram Sent To Enforcement Directorate Custody Till October 30 In INX Media Case

The Enforcement Directorate had asked for 7-day custody of P Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has been sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till October 30 by a court in Delhi in the INX Media case.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar said Mr Chidambaram should be immediately taken to AIIMS Hospital in case of any medical complication. The court said that the other conditions of Mr Chidambaram's custody will be the same, including access to home-cooked food.

The Enforcement Directorate had asked for seven-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mr Chidambaram, said the former minister is very ill and wanted two-day interim bail for treatment in Hyderabad.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, opposed the plea and said it would be a serious miscarriage of justice if the agency's investigation is curtailed.

Mr Mehta told the court that documentary evidence has come to light which shows Mr Chidambaram's connection to money laundering.

The law officer said Mr Chidambaram's pace decreased while answering certain questions during interrogation and more time is needed to quiz him.

Mr Mehta told the court that there are glaring discrepancies between the statements of witnesses, co-conspirators and Mr Chidambaram and therefore he needs to be confronted with witnesses and other evidence.

Mr Sibal however said there is no basis for further remand and the agency could have easily confronted Mr Chidambaram with the witnesses all these days.

The court asked the Solicitor General as to why Mr Chidambaram was not confronted with any witness so far, to which Mr Mehta said the Enforcement Directorate wanted to record his statement and there was a time limit.

The court said that at this pace even 50 days will be less, but Mr Mehta responded that the agency's pace of investigation was excellent.

Mr Sibal told the court that Mr Chidambaram was ill and in acute pain, to which Mr Mehta said he has been examined medically whenever required.

Mr Sibal said Mr Chidambaram needs to be treated by his own doctor in Hyderabad.

"Let him go and see his doctor and he will cooperate in the investigation after he comes back," said Mr Sibal.

Mr Mehta told the court that there were enough good doctors in Delhi and he can be treated here.

