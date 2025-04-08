"Over-Nutrition And Obesity Rising In Children", Says Minister

Raising concern over childhood obesity, Union minister Savitri Thakur on Tuesday said over-nutrition and obesity have become grave problems with children consuming too much oily food.

The minister of State for Women and Child Development also said the seventh Poshan Pakhwada marks an important step towards realising the vision of a well-nourished India and called on all stakeholders to create a "health-focused environment" that ensures no child sleeps hungry and no mother is deprived of nutrition.

"This is a significant step in fulfilling our commitment to a 'Suposhit Bharat', she said during her inaugural address at the two-week nutrition awareness campaign here.

Emphasising on behavioural and habitual changes through community participation, Thakur said the issue of childhood obesity has become increasingly serious due to the growing consumption of unhealthy snacks and oily food by children.

"Nutrition is no longer limited to the issue of undernourishment. Over-nutrition and obesity have become grave problems," she said.

"Children today consume a lot of oily and non-nutritive food, which not only increases their weight but also leads to many diseases," she said.

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerns on the issue, Thakur emphasised the need for a collective response.

"We must create an environment where children eat healthy and play regularly. Let's all come together to ensure no child sleeps hungry, no mother is left without nutrition, and every family has access to essential health services," she said. MsThakur said over 100 crore awareness activities have been conducted since the launch of the Poshan Abhiyaan in 2018.

She urged officials and Anganwadi workers across states and UTs to step up grassroots engagement through home visits and referral services.

"During this pakhwada, we will go from village to village, spread awareness, and make referrals where needed. We will ensure people follow the norms set out in the Poshan Tracker," the minister said.

The nutrition awareness campaign, which is part of the Centre's flagship Poshan Abhiyaan, will focus on four key themes this year: the first 1,000 days of life, the citizen module of the Poshan Tracker, community-based management of malnutrition (CMAM), and promoting healthy lifestyles to tackle childhood obesity.

The minister was addressing officers from 18 partner ministries, state Women and Child Development departments, and Anganwadi workers nationwide.

As part of this year's efforts, Union WCD Minister Annpurna Devi is also scheduled to visit Arunachal Pradesh in the first week of the pakhwada to review on-ground initiatives for improving nutrition and welfare services.

The Poshan Pakhwada 2025, aligned with Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, aims to strengthen outreach and outcomes by involving multiple ministries including health, education, rural development, and Jal Shakti in Jan Andolan activities.

