40 Hours On, 3-Year-Old Girl Still Stuck Inside 700-Feet Rajasthan Borewell

Over 40 hours on, rescue efforts are still underway on Wednesday morning to save a three-year-old girl who fell into a 700-foot borewell in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district. The girl, Chetna, fell into the borewell while she was playing on her father's farm on Monday.

The teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and other officials have been engaged in rescue operations. However, they have been facing difficulties due to the narrow width of the borewell, and the soil around her was compacted due to moisture.

The officials were initially trying to rescue her with the help of a hook attached to 10-foot iron rods. While that proved to be unsuccessful, efforts are being made to pull her out with another local equipment made of iron plate, a piling machine - brought from Haryana on Tuesday night.

"We will dig up to 160-foot deep with the piling machine. We are working with two simultaneous plans - Plan A is digging a 10-foot deep pit with a JCB near the borewell. In plan B, we have started digging with the help of the piling machine. The machine can dig up to 150 feet," NDRF in-charge Yogesh Meena said.

An oxygen pipe has been lowered into the borewell to supply oxygen to the girl. Four ambulances are also stationed at the incident site.

"The girl's actions were captured on camera and an oxygen pipe was lowered into the borewell to supply oxygen," the NDRF official added.

According to officials, the girl first fell into the borewell at a depth of around 15 foot on Monday afternoon. As her family members tried to pull her out, she slipped down even further. In a few hours, teams of SDRF and NDRF from Jaipur began rescue operations.

The work on the borewell was completed on Saturday and it was left open since then, officials said.