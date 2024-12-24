Girl, 3, Stuck In 700-Foot Borewell In Rajasthan For 20 Hours, Rescue Ops On

A three-year-old girl has been stuck in a 700-foot borewell in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district for more than 20 hours with the teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and its state counterpart, SDRF, involved in the rescue operations.

The girl, Chetna, was playing on his father's farm when she accidentally slipped into the borewell.

She is stuck at a depth of nearly 150 feet and her movements are being monitored through a camera.

An oxygen pipe has also been lowered into the borewell to supply oxygen.

The officials had first tried to dig but faced difficulties as the soil around her was compacted due to moisture.

Photo Credit: PTI

They are now trying to pull her out with the help of a hook attached to a rod.

She is expected to be rescued in some time.

Second Borewell Incident in 2 Weeks

The incident comes two weeks after a five-year-old boy fell into a borewell in Rajasthan's Dausa district.

The boy, Aryna, was rescued after a 56-hour-long operation but was declared dead in the hospital.

He fell into the 150-foot-deep borewell while playing in a field.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) last week issued a notice to the Rajasthan government and police over the tragic incident.

"It seems that the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the Centre are not being followed by authorities to prevent such unfortunate incidents/fatal accidents of small children falling into open/abandoned borewells and tube wells.

"This apparent negligence not only amounts to dereliction of duty on their part but (is) also tantamount to violation of people's right to life," the NHRC said in a statement.

The NHRC has sought a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. The report, the commission said, should include the status of the FIR registered in the reported matter, action taken against public authorities responsible and compensation, if any, provided to the family of the victim.