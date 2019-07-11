4 Lakh People, 749 Villages Affected As Heavy Rain Continues In Assam

Over 1800 people have been rescued and moved to the 53 relief camps set up in affected areas.

The flood situation in Assam turned extremely grim on Thursday, with more than 4.23 lakh people affected in 17 of the 27 districts of the state.



Dhemaji and Lakhimpur in Upper Assam and Bongaigaon and Barpeta in lower Assam are the worst-hit districts.

The Brahmaputra and five other rivers in the state are flowing above the danger level.



At least 749 villages across the state have been inundated and nearly 17 thousand hectares of cropland are under flood waters.





The NDRF along with state agencies are leading the rescue operations.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the flood situation over video conference with the district collectors of all affected areas. He directed them to accelerate rescue and relief work, and take preventive measures to avoid death or injury due to electrocution.

The chief minister also asked the administration to make blood testing for Japanese Encephalitis and malaria available at relief camps.

Meanwhile, in Arunachal Pradesh, two school going children died in a massive landslide in Tawang, close to the Indo-China border.

The death toll in the region rose to six since Tuesday, with Assam and Arunachal Pradesh experiencing heavy rains.

Both the state governments are on alert after the Met department predicted heavy rainfall till the weekend.

