Over 4 Lakh Affected By Assam Rain, Amit Shah Assures Help

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday telephoned Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and assured all possible help from the central government to Assam in the wake of floods in the state. At least eight people have died in rain-related incidents in the state so far.

"Concerned about the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of Assam. Spoke to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa to take stock of the situation. NDRF teams are already been deployed. Assured all possible help from the central government," Mr Shah tweeted.

Heavy rain has triggered floods and landslides in Assam. Nearly four lakh people in 26 districts of the state have been affected by the current spell of floods.

In Cachar district, security forces comprising of Army and Assam Rifles rushed two columns for flood rescue operations in various parts of the district on Tuesday.

With one more person dead in Udalguri district, the death count rose to eight in the ongoing pre-monsoon floods and landslides in Assam.

In one of the worst affected district of Hojai, Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is carrying out coordinated rescue operations.

The Air Force has been been requested to airdrop essential supplies like rice, daal, and medicines in Dima Hasao, which has been cut off from the state for the past three days.

The weather department has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rain in Assam and Meghalaya, and an orange alert for the rest of the Northeast on Wednesday.

Over four lakh people in 26 districts have been affected in the last 24 hours in the state. About 40 thousand people have been shifted to 89 relief camps that has been set up across the state.