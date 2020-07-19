Over 4,000 Coronavirus Cases In Karnataka In Highest Single-Day Spike

Out of the fresh cases in the state, 2,156 were from Bengaluru urban alone.(Representational)

Karnataka recorded 4,120 new COVID-19 cases today, the biggest single-day spike of the pandemic in the state, bringing the total number of those infected by the deadly virus in the state to 63,772, government data showed. The total fatalities in the state climbed to 1,331 with 91 deaths in the last 24 hours, it said.

Out of the over 4,000 fresh cases in the state, 2,156 were from Bengaluru urban alone.

With 1,290 discharges, the number of patients who recovered and were discharged reached 23,065, the health department said in its latest bulletin.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday directed private hospitals to reserve 50 per cent of the beds for COVID patients with effect from Sunday.

The Chief Minister said that private medical college hospitals need to cooperate as there is a sharp rise in COVID-10 cases in the city.

India's coronavirus tally surged to 10.77 lakh cases this morning after 38,902 new patients were registered in the last 24 hours, the country's biggest single-day jump in fresh infections, the Union Health Ministry said this morning. In the last 24 hours, 543 deaths linked to the highly contagious illness were reported, taking the COVID-19 death count to 26,816.

The recovery rate stood at 62.86 per cent this morning.

India is the third worst-hit country by the pandemic after the United States and Brazil.