Over 3,000 Flee to Mizoram Following Armed Clashes In Myanmar's Chin State

Intense fighting between two armed Chin groups in Myanmar has forced more than 3,000 civilians to flee into Mizoram's Champhai district, the police said.

According to a senior Champhai district police official, at least 2,845 people from Khawmawi and Rihkhawdar villages, which border Mizoram, have sought refuge in Zokhawthar village since Saturday morning. The mass exodus follows violent clashes between the Chinland Defence Force-Hualngoram (CDF-Hualngoram) and the Chin National Defence Force (CNDF).

Amid the displacement, authorities say that the true scale of affected children remains underreported. A police official on Sunday said, "The number may be higher, as many children may not have been counted due to the large influx of refugees crossing the Indo-Myanmar bridge and the Tiau River."

Most of the displaced have joined their relatives residing in Mizoram's Zokhawthar, while others are being sheltered in a local community hall, where civil society groups are providing food and necessities.

Lalmuanpuia Punte, political adviser to Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, visited Zokhawthar on Sunday and also crossed into Chin State to meet with leaders from both factions. He confirmed that the continued fighting in Leilet had led to more refugees entering Mizoram, with most refusing to return due to fears of renewed clashes.

The armed conflict reportedly began around noon (Myanmar time) on Saturday in the villages of Satawm, Lianhna, and Tuichirh. According to reports, CNDF forces launched a major offensive at approximately 8:30 a.m., with heavy gunfire continuing until 2:30 p.m.

The CNDF is said to have overrun and seized all eight CDF-Hualngoram camps, including their main base at Tuichirh.

A leader of the Hualngoram People's Organisation (HPO) - the political wing of CDF-Hualngoram stated that they didn't surrender, but were overwhelmed and were forced to retreat.

Five injured members of CDF-Hualngoram were evacuated to Zokhawthar. One member suffered a facial gunshot wound and was later taken to Champhai District Hospital. Local leaders of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) in Zokhawthar also confirmed that two wounded CNDF fighters received treatment in the village.

Meanwhile, the body of C. Lalhmuakmawia (37), a CDF-Hualngoram fighter killed in Saturday's clashes, was released by the CNDF and transported to the Chanmari West locality in Aizawl for burial. His funeral took place on Sunday at 3 p.m. Lalhmuakmawia is the second confirmed CDF-Hualngoram fatality since hostilities began on July 2, following the earlier death of Lalliandinga.

Fresh violence was also reported on Sunday when Chin National Army (CNA) fighters launched an attack on a CNDF camp near Mizoram's Leilet village, across from Saikhumphai in southern Champhai district.