Over 22,000 Websites Hacked In India From April 2017 To January 2018

More than 22,000 websites were hacked in India in the 10-month period between April 2017 and January 2018, officials said on Thursday.

The figures were placed during the two-day conference on cyber forensic organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in New Delhi, they said.

Among the cases that were deliberated in threadbare during the conference was the biggest international hack in which the Union Bank of India's SWIFT, a banking messaging for international transactions, was targeted by hackers who siphoned off $171 million dollars using it, the officials said.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh also addressed the conference.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.