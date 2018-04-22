Over 2 Years After Kidnapping, Raping A Minor, Man Gets 10 Years In Jail

Vipin Rajvanshi, a resident of Narhat police station area of the district, had kidnapped the girl and raped her on December 4, 2015, prosecutor said.

All India | | Updated: April 22, 2018 09:38 IST
The girl filed a police complaint two days after the incident.

Nawada:  A local court has awarded 10 years of imprisonment to a man for kidnapping and raping a minor girl in Nawada over two years ago.

It also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Om Prakash Srivastava invoked the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act yesterday to sentence Vipin Rajvanshi, a man in his early forties, to 10 years in jail for raping the girl and five years for kidnapping her.

Both sentences would run concurrently, Additional Public Prosecutor Rajesh Kumar said.

Both sentences would run concurrently, Additional Public Prosecutor Rajesh Kumar said.

The girl lodged a police complaint two days after the incident.

