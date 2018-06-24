Over 18 Chinkaras Found Dead Within 15 Days In Jaipur Two gazelles, apparently killed by dogs were found in two separate incidents. Arrangements are being made to protect them from hunters and wild dogs.

Chinkaras are animals on India's endangered animals list. Jaipur, Rajasthan: Two Indian gazelles (chinkaras), apparently attacked by dogs, died in two separate incidents in Pokaran town and a village in Jaisalmer district near Jaipur, a forest official said today.



"While one chinkara was found dead in Pokaran town of the district, another one was found injured in Lathi village and died during its treatment", said Pokaran forest official Braj Mohan Gupta.



"The two protected animals apparently had come under attacks from dogs", he said, adding their bodies were buried after post-mortem examination.



Mr Gupta said on June 13, "The bodies of two to six-month-old, 16 chinkaras were found in Bhadaria village."



"The autopsy conducted by a medical board had found that a few of them had died after getting entangled in wire fencing while the others had been attacked by dogs", he said.



He said, "Drinking water arrangements have been made for the wild animals in the area and the forest rangers are patrolling the sensitive areas".



Chinkara (Indian gazelle) is included in the endangered species list.



