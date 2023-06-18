Over 100 Houses Damaged In Multiple Landslides In Sikkim

No casualties have been reported so far.

Multiple landslides induced by heavy rainfall have damaged over a hundred houses in West Sikkim district. The incessant rain has caused extensive damage to infrastructure and property in the state.

As a result of the heavy rain, several rivers are flowing above the danger level.

According to reports, the road connecting Uttarey to Sopakha, which includes two bridges, was completely swept away. Nearby trout fish and poultry farms were also washed away.

Similarly, the road connecting Dentam with Pelling and Gyalshing was completely washed away by River Kalaz. One kaccha house, one cement building, two crematory sheds, and an excavator were also swept away by the rising water level of the river.

In Sombaria, a house belonging to Dawa Sangay Sherpa at Lower Okhrey was on the verge of collapsing due to the incessant rainfall. All the occupants have been shifted to a safer location.

The increase in the volume of River Ramam has damaged all the temporary bridges at border areas connecting West Bengal.

Heavy rains hit Lachen, Lachung, and Chungthang valleys on Friday leading to the road from the North Sikkim district headquarters of Mangan to Chungthang being blocked at Pegong Supply Khola, disrupting traffic. Around 3,500 tourists were stranded in North Sikkim due to landslides and roadblocks before being rescued by the army.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall over Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim for the next five days.



