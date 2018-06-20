Arun Jaitley 'The Dream Boss': Top 5 Quotes Of Arvind Subramanian

Arvind Subramanian will be leaving the ministry after nearly 4 years and return to the US.

New Delhi: Hours after Union Minister Arun Jaitley confirmed Arvind Subramanian's exit, the outgoing Chief Economic Adviser briefed media about his four year stint in the post. "I had a dream job and my seniors shared the same vision as I did," Mr Subramanian, 59, said. Arvind Subramanian today said he has not yet decided on the exact date of leaving the finance ministry, but it will be in a month or two. His stint as the government's top economic strategist have not been smooth. Two years ago, he was targeted by BJP lawmaker Subramanian Swamy, who demanded his removal claiming that he had been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had worked against India's interests at the WTO. Mr Jaitley had come out in his support, emphasizing that the government had "full confidence" in Mr Subramanian. Mr Subramanian will go back to the US on account of "pressing family commitments", Mr Jaitley had said in a Facebook post earlier today. Mr Subramanian is a senior Fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, joined as the Chief Economic Adviser on October 16, 2014 for a period of three years, which was extended. He took over when his predecessor Raghuram Rajan became RBI governor.