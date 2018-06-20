Arun Jaitley 'The Dream Boss': Top 5 Quotes Of Arvind Subramanian

Arvind Subramanian will be leaving the ministry after nearly 4 years and return to the US.
New Delhi: Hours after Union Minister Arun Jaitley confirmed Arvind Subramanian's exit, the outgoing Chief Economic Adviser briefed media about his four year stint in the post. "I had a dream job and my seniors shared the same vision as I did," Mr Subramanian, 59, said. Arvind Subramanian today said he has not yet decided on the exact date of leaving the finance ministry, but it will be in a month or two. His stint as the government's top economic strategist have not been smooth. Two years ago, he was targeted by BJP lawmaker Subramanian Swamy, who demanded his removal claiming that he had been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had worked against India's interests at the WTO. Mr Jaitley had come out in his support, emphasizing that the government had "full confidence" in Mr Subramanian. Mr Subramanian will go back to the US on account of "pressing family commitments", Mr Jaitley had said in a Facebook post earlier today. Mr Subramanian is a senior Fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, joined as the Chief Economic Adviser on October 16, 2014 for a period of three years, which was extended. He took over when his predecessor Raghuram Rajan became RBI governor.
Here are the Top 5 quotes from Arvind Subramanian's presser:
The one thing I can say with certainty is that you will not be able to call me a lazy CEA... I was very active during my tenure.
I will go back with best of memories. I will always be committed to serving the country at all times in the future
It's the best job I have had... It will be the best job I will ever have... I had a dream job and my seniors shared the same vision as I did.
Being associated with GST, economic surveys have been so gratifying. Hope youngsters who hang around me don't desert me when I leave.
Its been a fabulous 4 years for my team and me...We have had the happiest memories during this tenure...