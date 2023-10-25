Out For Dusshera Fair With Grandfather, 3-Year-Old Raped: Chhattisgarh Cops

A probe revealed the accused allegedly assaulted her sexually, police said (Representational)

A three-year-old girl, who had gone to watch a cultural event on Dussehra along with her grandfather, was allegedly raped by a man in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Wednesday, police said.

The accused, identified as Durgesh Patel (40), has been arrested, they said.

The incident took place at around 2 am in a village under Kawardha City Kotwali police station limits when the victim, along with her grandfather, had gone to watch a cultural programme held on the occasion of Dussehra, Kabirdham Additional Superintendent of Police Harish Rathore said.

As per a complaint lodged by the minor's grandfather, while the programme was underway, he went to a nearby house to fetch water for the child and on returning, found her missing, the ASP said.

He later heard the girl's cries from a house and rushed there and found the man holding the victim, the police officer said.

An investigation revealed the accused had allegedly assaulted her sexually, Mr Rathore said.

A case was registered under section 376 AB (rape on a woman under 12 years of age) of the IPC and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the accused was arrested, he added.

