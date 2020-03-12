Madhya Pradesh MLAs Captive In Karnataka, May Go To Top Court: Congress

Madhya Pradesh: The Congress said that their MLAs were held hostage in Karnataka

The Congress today said its MLAs who sent in their resignation from Bengaluru, bringing the Madhya Pradesh government to the brink of collapse, are being held hostage by the BJP. The party threatened to go to the Supreme Court if they were not released.

At a press conference this evening, the Congress produced a video of an MLA pushing and shouting at a policeman, claiming it was evidence that the MLAs were being confined to the resort by force. The MLA was identified as Jitu Patwari.

On Monday, 17 MLAs, loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia, were flown into Bengaluru by a chartered flight. A day later, 21 MLAs sent in their letters of resignation. Mr Scindia, who exited the Congress as the country celebrated Holi, joined the BJP yesterday.

The Congress has claimed that the whole issue was a BJP conspiracy to topple the government.

The party also said its MLAs were tricked or bribed into going to Bengaluru, and they are now ready to return to the party fold.

There were reports that the MLAs, who were loyal to Mr Scindia, had stopped short at the possibility of his joining the BJP. Reports suggested that many of them have reservations about following him across the political divide.

The Congress today told reporters that the matter has become a national issue. "MP, MLAs have been abducted, pressurised and their relatives beaten… what the BJP is doing is a criminal act and we will go to the Supreme Court".

"A peace loving state like Madhya Pradesh that never had horse trading culture our MLAs never got involved in this. But now there are in a hostage like situation," the party said.