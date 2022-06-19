Coronavirus Live Updates: India Records 13,216 New Covid Cases, 23 Deaths In A Day

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.73 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally increased to 4,32,83,793 on Saturday as 13,216 more people tested positive for the viral disease and the active caseload climbed to 68,108, according to Union health ministry data.

This is the first time in 113 days that India has recorded over 13,000 cases.

The death count increased to 5,24,840 with 23 fresh fatalities.

The active cases comprise 0.16 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.63 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 5,045 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.73 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.47 per cent, the ministry said.

Jun 19, 2022 06:05 (IST) Surge in Covid cases: States asked to submit 'larger number' of samples for whole genome sequencing

The states and Union territories have been asked to submit a "larger number" of samples for whole genome sequencing from the districts and areas that have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases over a period of seven days, official sources said on Saturday.



The direction was issued on Friday during a meeting of the INSACOG, which reviewed the Covid data to check the possibility of any new emerging variant or sub-variant and ascertain the reasons behind the breakthrough infections.