Order Phone, Get Soap: How These Fake Call Centres In Delhi Conned Many

Police have said the racket had been targeting people across several states.

A racket duping people by offering them two cellphones for Rs 4,500 and delivering soaps or wallets instead was busted in Delhi's Rohini area today as police arrested 53 people, 46 of them women.

According to Deputy Commissioner Of Police Pranav Tayal, the accused ran two illegal call centres from where they would call people posing as officials of the Department of Post. An employee of the Department of Post headed one of the call centres, police said.

According to police, the callers would tell people that there is a limited period offer under which they would get two cellphones, priced at Rs 18,000, for Rs 4,500. To make the offer look authentic, the racket would use India Post for logistics and offer the cash on delivery option.

Those who agreed would be handed over cardboard boxes containing cheap soaps, wallets or belts and cash collected from them, police said, explaining the modus operandi.

According to police, they conducted simultaneous raids at the two offices in Rohini from where the racket was running and arrested 53 people in all.

Police have seized six computers, 1 bar code scanner, 2 bar code bundles, 5 modems and 86 cell phones, besides registers with customer details and parcel boxes for the deliveries.