Ordeal Of Family From UK After 11-Year-Old Tests Covid+ At Delhi Airport

The detailed Omicron protocol at Delhi's IGI airport gives way to chaos once one tests positive, indicates the experience of a family from the UK who came to India to spend Christmas and New Year with their relatives and friends.

Adarsh Mishra's 11-year-old daughter Ishita, who tested negative in the UK, was found positive once they landed in IGI on December 22. There on, it was a long journey through uncertainty and interminable delays that's yet to end.

To start with, the retesting at the designated Covid Centre at Ramleela grounds -- in tents that were "cold" and "often wet" -- took place after a six-hour wait for the jet-lagged father and daughter.

"That was the theme for us in the last week. Given promises of certain things and the timeliness are never maintained," Mr Mishra told NDTV.

He, however, made it clear that the people on the ground -- the doctors and nurses and others did their level best under the circumstances. The real problem, he said, is the "lack of clarity" over forms and policies.

"The problem we are facing now is that there is no surety on when we can leave this place... We are getting three versions, one of which depends on which variant she has got," added Mr Mishra who is currently at a facility of the LNJP hospital.

The family had planned to spend 10-12 days in the country but they have been told by some that his daughter might not be allowed to leave before a 14-day quarantine even though she is completely asymptomatic.

"I'm feeling very upset. Missing my mum and brothers and I'm feeling very upset that nothing is really confirmed. Everything is very unsure. I don't know when I'll be able to go home," Rishika Mishra told NDTV.

International passengers who test positive for the virus will be quarantined at home/Covid care centres/community health centres/hospital for 10 days under the government guidelines.