Opposition vs BJP In Mumbai Over Shivaji Statue Collapse: 10 Points

Sunday turned a day of protest rallies across Mumbai. The financial capital not only saw protests against the BJP over the statue collapse, the BJP also held one against the Opposition, challenging their reverence for the 17th Century Maratha warrior king.

The Opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi held a protest rally, where former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said Maharashtra's soul has been insulted and the people will never forget those who insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji.

He also questioned PM Modi's apology, saying. "The Prime Minister of the country came four days ago. He apologized. Even while apologising, he did not have anything on his face".

"There is no excuse for this mistake. Shivaji Maharaj and Gateway of India is the gateway of our country. This anti-Shiva government is sitting in an unconstitutional manner," he added.

The BJP held a counter-protest in Mumbai's Dadar area against the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavais said the MVA's agitation is completely political.

"MVA or Congress never honoured Chhatrapati Shivaji. Remember the speeches made by Pandit Nehru and Indira Gandhi from Red Fort. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's name was not mentioned... When Kamal Nath was Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji was removed by bulldozers,"said Devendra Fadnavis.

"People of Maharashtra have shown him (Uddhav Thackeray) his place two years ago. You take the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but deeds are Aurangzeb and Afzal Khan," said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"As the Assembly elections are approaching, the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have apologised, but this sin is unforgivable," Congress's Nana Patole has said.

PM Modi had earlier said that he was bowing his head and apologising to the people of Maharashtra, who were hurt by the collapse of the Shivaji statue. At a rally Malvan in Maharashtra's Palghar district, he also criticised the Opposition for not being apologetic.