'Dirty Politics': Opposition Slams Haryana Government Over Nuh Violence

Two home guards were killed and several injured after violence broke out in Haryana's Nuh on Monday.

Opposition Congress and INLD on Monday targeted the BJP-JJP government in Haryana over the Nuh violence, alleging that the ruling combine has failed on the law and order front.

"BJP-JJP has proved to be a complete failure in maintaining law and order in the state. The violence in Nuh is the result of failure of this government," said Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly.

"The government should understand its responsibility and do everything possible with sensitivity to maintain peace," Mr Hooda said in a tweet in Hindi.

The former chief minister said people should keep a close eye on provocations and rumours and cooperate with each other in establishing love and brotherhood.

Two home guards were killed and at least 15 others, including several policemen, were injured Monday as a mob in Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) also targeted the Khattar government.

INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala said that the BJP-led government in Haryana has ruined the law and order situation.

"For the last two days, reports were coming that there might be a riot in Nuh. Even after that why did the BJP government deliberately remain silent? A person accused of kidnapping and killing two Muslim men from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district posted a video on social media saying that he would reach the Braj Mandal Yatra.

"When the BJP government already knew that riots could break out if the accused reaches Nuh, why were concrete arrangements not made by the police and the administration to deal with it?" Mr Chautala asked.

Mr Chautala also alleged that the BJP has been continuously doing "dirty politics" by "inciting communal frenzy" in the country and the state.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the BJP-JJP government has failed to maintain law and order in the state.

If they cannot maintain law and order, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his deputy Dushyant Chautala should resign, Mr Surjewala said.

He said the news of violence and vandalism coming from Nuh-Mewat region is extremely worrying as well as heart-wrenching.

"I appeal on behalf of the Congress to all sides concerned that violence is not a solution to anything. The elements, who indulge in violence, may be from any religion or caste...strict action should be taken against them," said Surjewala.

Chief Minister Khattar should come forward, hold talks with all the sides concerned, establish peace and take action against the culprits, he said.

According to some claims, the trigger for the violence was an objectionable video posted on social media by a Bajrang Dal activist in Ballabhgarh.

There were also reports that Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante booked earlier for the murder of two Muslim men whose charred bodies were found in Bhiwani district in February, was supposed to join the procession.

